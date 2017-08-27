Breaking: Police Close Off Area Near Harwood

Clay County & Fargo Police not confirming if search is related to missing woman Savanna Greywind
Joe Radske

Harwood, ND — Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies have closed down an area around Harwood, ND.

Our news crew is near 90th Avenue.

It’s unclear if this search and police presence is related to the case of missing 22 year old Savanna Greywind.

The pregnant Fargo woman disappeared a week ago.

Thursday afternoon two people were taken into custody in connection with the case.

Greywind’s infant was found in the apartment occupied by Brooke Lynn Crews and William Henry Hoen.

Stay with KVRR both on the air and on line for the latest.

 

 

 

 

Police Describe the Discovery of Savanna Greywind's Body

HARWOOD, ND -- The case of a missing pregnant woman in Fargo has reached a tragic end. Police said the body of Savanna Greywind was found and identified Sunday night. On Saturday, August 19th, Savanna Greywind went missing inside her…

