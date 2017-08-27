RedHawks Top St. Paul in Final Game of the Series

RedHawks Defeat St. Paul 6-5
Maria Santora

FARGO, ND (RedHawks) — For the second straight day it took extra innings to decide things for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and for the second straight day the RedHawks came away with a win. This time winning 6-5 in the 11th via a walk off sacrifice fly by Chris Grayson, who also hit a walk off last night.

 

Mark Hamburger managed to hold the RedHawks scoreless through the first four innings before Devan Ahart broke through for an RBI single in the fifth. Fargo-Moorhead would score five on the league’s winningest pitcher including a solo home run by  Keury De La Cruz.

 

Jose Almarante gave up four (3 earned) in eight innings of work, turning a 5-4 lead to the bullpen in the ninth.

 

Trey McNutt replaced Almarante, looking for a save but It took one pitch for former RedHawk Kes Carter to tie the game with a solo home run.

 

Carson Goldsmith and Anthony Pacillo pitched scoreless 10th and 11th innings, setting the table for a dramatic finish.

 

Devan Ahart got things started with a one-out single, moving to third with a double by Yhoxian Medina in the next at bat. Grayson followed, hitting a shallow fly ball to right field allowing Ahart to hustle home and give the RedHawks a 6-5 win, completing a series sweep of St. Paul.

 

The Wild Card leading RedHawks start a five game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs tomorrow. The series will open with two seven inning games tomorrow. The first game is scheduled to start 6:00 pm.

 

