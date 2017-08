Tom Hoge Comes Out On Top In The Bobcat Open Golf Tournament

Hoge finishes the tournament at -20

FARGO, N.D. — All eyes were on PGA Tour golfer, Tom Hoge heading into the third round of the Bobcat Open on Sunday morning.

The Fargo native shined on the his hometown course, finishing in first place at -20 and beating a Bobcat Open Tournament record.

Andrew McCain finished in second place with a final score of -16, and Andre Metzger trailed in third place at -12.