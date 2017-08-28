Authorities Update On Savanna Greywind Investigation

Suspects In Her Death Scheduled In Court Monday Afternoon

Fargo police say: Savanna Greywind’s body was found in the river by people kayaking Sunday evening around 5:45.

They found her body bound in plastic bags and duct tape stuck on a tree in the river.

Her body is at the medical examiner’s office in Ramsey County, Minnesota for an autopsy.

Now police are searching a farmstead north of Fargo in the city of Harwood just south of the river site for suspicious items of evidence related to her disappearance. Civilian searchers found clues indicating a possible connection to the crime and called police.

On Saturday, August 19th, Savanna Greywind went missing inside her own apartment building.

She was eight months pregnant at the time.

Five days after, a live infant believed to be hers was found at a neighbors’ apartment. The child is in the care of social services, recuperating at Sanford hospital.

Her neighbors, 38-year-old Brooke Crews and 32 year-old William Hoehn, are facing charges that include conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Conspiracy to commit murder charges are a Felony AA charge in North Dakota and carry with them a potential life sentence without possibility of parole, if convicted.

They are scheduled to make their first appearance on those felony conspiracies charges Monday afternoon at 2:00 in Cass County District Court.

Authorities say it’s uncertain at this point if the pair will face federal charges.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd thanked search volunteers and extended “our sincere condolences” to Greywind’s family. “Our hearts are heavy” for the family of the slain mother-to-be, Todd said. “[She was] victim of a cruel and vicious act of depravity.”

We'll bring you more on this developing story as it unfolds online and on our newscasts at 6 and 9 p.m.