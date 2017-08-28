Bison Football Embracing Fear of Unknown in Opening Week

NDSU prepares for Mississippi Valley State.

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football has plenty of new faces, mixed with old faces as they try to establish their same identity of running the ball down opponents’ throats.

Teams are always developing new tactics though. It’s either that or you get phased out as everyone else evolves past you.

One of the difficulties with the start of each season is not knowing everything your opponent has to offer.

With all available game film from the *previous* season, there are bound to be a few surprised week one.

“There’s a lot of unknowns, just like they’re probably looking at us saying ‘we know what Easton Stick is,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said. “I know what Nick Deluca is. What’s their offensive line like? What’s their tight end situation like with Illies out. Who’s going to play defensive end?’ everyone has their unknowns. It doesn’t matter how many guys you’re returning, you’re still worried about the handful of guys that haven’t played.”