Concordia Students Ditch the Classroom to Give Back to the Community

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Hundreds of first year Concordia students ditched the classroom to give back to the community.

The college’s annual Hands for Change event allows students to participate in 28 service projects throughout the area.

At Great Plains Food Bank, students helped package potatoes.

The potatoes will be sent to towns in the area for families who can’t afford food.

“It is a good way to kick off the school year and it’s nice because, especially with this kind of group in this kind of atmosphere we’re building a lot of friendships within ourselves and I know it’s easier to meet people that way,” said freshman Ethan Hopper.

Concordia College’s Hands for Change event has been around since 1993 to instill the importance of service in relation to the college’s mission statement.