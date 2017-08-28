F-M Community Asking Drivers to be Mindful Around Schools

With kids out and about at schools the roads become more dangerous

RED RIVER VALLEY — Officials throughout the F-M area are teaming up to remind you to be careful while driving during school hours.

Police officers, school directors, and AAA gave a presentation on what to do when you see a bus stop arm and the repercussions if you violate doing so.

Officers also reminded parents the importance of walking their children to school so they know their route.

“You know this ball, this piece of paper or even a loose dog could cause a child to dart out into traffic,” said Gene LaDoucer, who is with North Dakota AAA. “Motorists need to be aware and be fully alert at all times when they’re driving their automobiles.”

Not obeying a bus stop arm in North Dakota carries a $100 fine and six points on your license, while the fine in Minnesota is $500 plus court costs.