Fargo Police Hand Over Greywind Investigation to Clay County and the Minnesota BCA

Fargo Police Chief David Todd said this case is a puzzle with a lot of pieces that still need to be put together

FARGO, ND — Police have released more details into their investigation of the Greywind case.

Authorities say they are not willing to go into Greywind’s cause of death at this moment because they are waiting on autopsy results from Ramsey County.

“Recreational kayakers on the Red River found what appeared to be a body sized object heavily wrapped in plastic and duct tape stuck against a tree, sticking out in the middle of the river,” Chief Todd said at Monday morning’s press conference.

Chief Todd said people searching an abandoned farmstead just south of the kayakers also found what police are describing as “suspicious objects” that could indicate the presence of a crime scene.

“When they went to the house, they saw some things that they thought was very, very suspicious and that’s what brought us there and now we have the BCA there,” said Clay County Sheriff Bill Burgquist.

So far, Brook Crews and William Hoehn, Greywind’s neighbors, are being charged in connection to her case.

“We have no indication that there is any other suspects involved in this crime,” said Lt. Jason Nelson of the Fargo Police Department.

Police said the body was pulled from the river just before 8:30 p.m. and within the hour confirmed it was that of Savanna Greywind.

But Chief Todd said the case is far from over.

“We still have a lot of investigating to do to put the puzzle pieces together in this case,” Chief Todd said.

Volunteers from all over the Red River Valley came out to help in the search for Greywind but now, they are mourning her loss.

It is also hitting members of law enforcement, who have spent countless hours on the investigation.

“I speak on behalf of the men and women with the Fargo Police Department and I’ll tell you that our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of this young lady,” Chief Todd said.

While the investigation is in the hands of Clay County law enforcement and the BCA, the Fargo Police Department says their jobs are not done.

This has been a hard day for the community of Fargo after hundreds of people spent their time searching for Savanna.

People are showing their respect by dropping off flowers, notes and lighting candles outside of her apartment building in honor of her and her family.