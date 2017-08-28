“This is Our Baby. This is Our Family”: Read Charges Brought Against Couple in Greywind Case

CASS COUNTY, ND — The couple at the center of the Greywind case has been formally charged.

Brooke Crews, 38, of Fargo, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and giving false information.

William Hoehn, 32, of Fargo, is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and giving false information.

Court documents state Crews told police she taught Savanna Greywind, 22, who was eight months pregnant, how to induce labor by breaking her own water.

She then said Greywind later came back to her apartment and gave Crews her baby.

Authorities also questioned Hoehn, who allegedly told them he arrived home to find Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom.

He said Crews then handed him the baby girl and said “This is our baby, this is our family.”

Hoehn allegedly admitted to police he took garbage bags filled with bloody towels and his bloody shoes to an apartment building dumpster in West Fargo.

They are facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

