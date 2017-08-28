Grand Forks Man Still Missing After Leaving Jet Ski, Life Jacket Behind

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man they’re searching for on West Battle Lake.

They’re looking for 39-year-old Peter Akinboro of Grand Forks.

He was visiting family at Battle Lake.

The sheriff’s office says Akinboro was wearing a life jacket when he drove off from a cabin on a jet ski Saturday.

It was discovered floating in the lake with the life jacket on the seat.

Akinboro did not know how to swim.

A family member notified authorities just before 6 p.m. Saturday and the search began.

The water patrol and a dive team resumed their search this morning.