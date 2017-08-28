Grand Forks Man Still Missing After Leaving Jet Ski, Life Jacket Behind

FARGO, ND -- We have disturbing new reports from the Savanna Greywind case. All while the two suspects make their first appearance in court. Family and supporters of Savanna Greywind packed the courtroom as…
FARGO, ND -- Two public remembrances are being held tonight to remember the short life of Savanna Greywind. Members of Spirit Lake held a prayer vigil at Turtle Mountain High School's football field in…
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man they're searching for on West Battle Lake. They're looking for 39-year-old Peter Akinboro of Grand Forks. He was visiting family at Battle Lake. The…