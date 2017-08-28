Greywind’s Father Thanks Community, Police During Prayer Service at Mickelson Field

FARGO, ND — Two public remembrances are being held tonight to remember the short life of Savanna Greywind.

Members of Spirit Lake held a prayer vigil at Turtle Mountain High School’s football field in Belcourt.

Here in Fargo, people are gathered at Mickelson Field for a prayer service.

KVRR’s Nick Broadway was there and talked with supporters and family members.

NICK BROADWAY, REPORTING: Behind me are hundreds of candles being held by the hundreds of people who traveled to Fargo for the first vigil since the discovery of Savanna Greywind’s body. Some of them are family members. Many of them are not related to her by blood but consider themselves family as they remember her life and remember what happened. Many Native American communities have traveled here as well. As you can hear behind me, they are currently singing right now. Many prayers were said and family members of Greywind’s, her parents, spoke tonight and her father had a few words to say in front of the hundreds of people.

“We would like to thank everybody,” said Joe Greywind, who is Savanna’s father. “Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain, White Earth, Sisseton, all of you. All your prayers, the Fargo community, police. Everything you guys did for my daughter. We really, really appreciate it. Janell and Ruth, they’ve been with us from the beginning. All my family’s hearts go out to your families and prayers go out to you too.”

The leader of the vigil also spoke.

“All of the tribes that came together. All our love and compassion that flow through our veins. All the love and the understanding and feeling that flow through our veins. I ask that you close your eyes and give this family the energy, for the road has just started and there’s going to be some tough days ahead.”

NB: Now, there’s no set schedule for the vigil at this time. There’s still hundreds of people here and even more people continue to come in, lighting candles and remembering the life of Savanna Greywind.