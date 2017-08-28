Police Describe the Discovery of Savanna Greywind’s Body

HARWOOD, ND -- The case of a missing pregnant woman in Fargo has reached a tragic end. Police said the body of Savanna Greywind was found and identified Sunday night. On Saturday, August 19th, Savanna Greywind went missing inside her…
HARWOOD, ND -- Fargo Police Chief David Todd says the body of Savanna Greywind has been pulled from the Red River near Harwood. Todd says kayakers on the river discovered what appeared to be a body-sized object wrapped in plastic…
Harwood, ND -- Clay County Sheriff's Deputies have closed down an area around Harwood, ND. Our news crew is near 90th Avenue. It's unclear if this search and police presence is related to the case of missing 22 year old…