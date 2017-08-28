Police Describe the Discovery of Savanna Greywind’s Body

They said it started when kayakers came across what appeared to be a body wrapped in plastic

HARWOOD, ND — The case of a missing pregnant woman in Fargo has reached a tragic end.

Police said the body of Savanna Greywind was found and identified Sunday night.

On Saturday, August 19th, Savanna Greywind went missing inside her own apartment building.

She was eight months pregnant at the time.

Five days after, a live infant believed to be hers was found at a neighbors’ apartment.

The neighbors, 38-year-old Brooke Crews and 32 year-old William Hoehn, were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping charges.

Three days later, Greywind was found.

“At about 5:44p.m. this evening, kayakers in the river discovered what appeared to be a body sized object wrapped in plastic, in the river, hung up on a log,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd described.

The kayak riders were on the Red River just east of Harwood, North Dakota.

“A search party was searching a farmstead right down this road by the bridge,” the Chief said. “There are some suspicious items in that farmstead that lead us to believe that may be a crime scene.”

These search parties, often with hundreds of volunteers, spent the past few days looking for any sign or answer to Greywind’s whereabouts.

“The body was pulled out of the river by law enforcement at about 8:20 this evening,” he said. “At about 9:20, that body was identified as Savanna Greywind.”

Family members were immediately notified.

The bridge was blocked off by law enforcement on both sides throughout the evening.

They continue to search the area for more answers to this case.

Police in Fargo originally scheduled a formal press conference for 11:30 Sunday night.

It was canceled due to what officers called, “unforeseen circumstances.”