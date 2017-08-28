RedHawks’ Alexander Sets Single-Season Strikeout Record

Tyler Alexander fanned his 158th batter this season for a new American Association record

FARGO, N.D. — One year after falling a strikeout short of the American Association’s single-season record, Tyler Alexander set a new mark on Monday.

Alexander fanned 10 hitters as part of a 7-0 shutout win in game one of a doubleheader against Lincoln. That gave him 159, two more than the previous high.

“I was thinking about it a lot,” Alexander said after the game. “I was close to it last year. It started raining in the 6th or 7th inning, with one strikeout away, so it was definitely in the back of my head. I wanted to come out and get a few of them early and not over do it in the late innings. I was able to get five or six in the first three innings, and I was able to finish breaking the record.”

On the season, Alexander is 7-6 with a 2.12 ERA.