Shanley’s Cam Saville Earns Am Fam HS POTW

Saville made a leaping touchdown catch to help seal the victory for the Deacons.

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley’s Cam Saville’s leaping touchdown catch Friday night over Jamestown is the winner of this week’s American Family High School Play of the Week.

With just seconds left in the first half, Kaden Kuneman threw a lob up to Saville who came down with the catch just in bounds to give Shanley a 14-0 lead. They later won 14-7 to secure its first win of the season in its home opener.

Congrats to Cam Saville on winning the Am Fam HS POTW.

