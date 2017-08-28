Suspect in Greywind Case Believes His Bail is Unreasonable

FARGO, ND — We have disturbing new reports from the Savanna Greywind case.

All while the two suspects make their first appearance in court.

Family and supporters of Savanna Greywind packed the courtroom as William Hoehn and Brooke Crews were criminally charged.

“Conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and false information,” said Cass County State’s Attorney, Birch Burdick.

Conspiracy to commit murder is punishable by life in prison.

Newly released court documents state William Hoehn told detectives when he came home at around 2:30 p.m. on August 19th, he saw Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom.

Crews then allegedly showed him an infant and told him, “This is our baby, this is our family.”

The documents go on to state Hoehn admitted to disposing of garbage bags filled with bloody towels and his bloody shoes.

Crews told detectives she had Savanna come to her apartment to show her how to induce birth.

She claimed Savanna came back two days later with a newborn child.

Bail is set at $2 million for both, something Hoehn was not happy about.

“I don’t know if that would be a possibility to me, but I know that $2 million is unattainable for any regular person,” Hoehn said during the hearing. “That’s not a reasonable bail.”

The court case is still being processed in Cass County.

When asked if this will become a federal case, Burdick said the state is still working through that.

“It’s premature for me to go into that right now,” Burdick said. “To tell you that might be speculating as to what might happen here and I do not wish to do that. If further information comes to use that leads us to believe that there are other jurisdictions that may be appropriate, then I will sit down with those jurisdictions. We’ll figure out what that means and if there is anything we should do about it.”

In court, attorneys say there’s evidence indicating both suspects tried to travel out of the area after Greywind went missing.

Hoehn’s preliminary hearing is set for October 4th.

Crews’ is set for September 28th.