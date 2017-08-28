UND Football Primed for FBS-Ranked Utah

Fighting Hawks open regular season at Utah Thursday night.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football kicks off later in the week. The Fighting Hawks are on the road Thursday at Utah.

The Utes are turning into a very strong FBS team, having won at least nine games in each of the last three seasons.

A year ago, North Dakota played one game against an FBS school and lost, after a comeback against Bowling Green came up short.

Utah provides more of a challenge though. The team comes in ranked 25 in the preseason coaches poll.

“We know going to a program such as Utah, a top-25 FBS ranked opponent, they’re going to have a lot of talent,” Head Coach Bubba Schweigert said. “They’re well coached, so it’s a real opportunity for us to test ourselves, and that’s the way we’re going to look at it. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, about 50,000 people in a stadium that’s loud and creates some more challenges for you, and that’s how we’re going to look at it.”