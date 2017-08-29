Affordable Housing Unit for Seniors Opens in Fargo

Beyond Shelter strives to address the housing needs of all lower income individuals and families.

FARGO, ND — Beyond Shelter is celebrating its 1,000th affordable housing unit, which provides affordable homes to 39 seniors with limited resources.

HomeField Apartments are located at 4245 28th Avenue South in Fargo.

More recently they have focused on the elderly which is North Dakota’s fastest growing population.

“Beyond Shelter is mission driven to improving lives and creating communities by developing housing for those in need and what you see here today is a great example of just that,” said Dan Madler, who is the company’s CEO.

All units in HomeField apartments are reserved for people 55 and older and cost anywhere from $388 to $696 per month plus utilities.