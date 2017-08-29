Boys Soccer Roundup: West Fargo Remains Unbeaten

Shanley holds off Sheyenne; Moorhead falls in home opener

FARGO, N.D. — Boys high school soccer continued in the metro area on Tuesday. In Minnesota, the Moorhead Spuds had their home opener against Minnetonka. The Spuds fell 3-1 to the Skippers.

In North Dakota, West Fargo remains unbeaten after defeating Fargo Davies 1-0. Across town the Shanley Deacons held off a late push from Sheyenne to win 2-1.

High school soccer action returns on Thursday night.