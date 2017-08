CONE ZONE: Kennedy Bridge in Grand Forks Closed for Repairs

Parking restrictions will be enforced in that area

Courtesy: AARoads.com

GRAND FORKS, ND — The Kennedy Bridge on Highway 2 between Grand Forks and East Grand Forks is temporarily shutting down.

The bridge will be closed starting at 4 a.m. on Thursday and will be back open by 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews will be pouring concrete on the bridge.

Traffic will be detoured to the Sorlie Bridge on Demers Avenue during the closure.

Parking restrictions will be enforced in that area.