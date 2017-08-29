Fighting Hawks Football Focusing on Self Improvement

UND opens season on Thursday on the Pac-12 Network.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football is less than 48 hours away from its season opener on the road against Utah.

The Fighting Hawks are coming off of their first-ever trip to the FCS playoffs and bring back a lot of talent.

UND may be ranked number 10 in the FCS, but the Utes come in at number 25 in the FBS, which could be troublesome.

With limited game film on Utah, Head Coach Bubba Schweigert says the most important thing is to work on improvements within his own team.

“Our focus needs to be on our preparation and what we can control,” Schweigert said. “Then, once you get into the game, you get a little bit better feel for what they’re doing offensively and defensively and on special teams.”