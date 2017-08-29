Hundreds Turn Out for Grand Forks Vigil Honoring Savanna Greywind

Many of the people said that although they are not next door neighbors to Fargo, they feel the pain here in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND — Two women in Grand Forks connected on a Facebook page honoring Savanna Greywind.

They decided to hold a vigil for people like them who wanted to honor her.

Greywind’s story has touched people all over the country and the community members of Grand Forks are mourning her loss.

More than 200 people gathered at University Park in Grand Forks to pay their respect for Savanna, her child and the family.

People burned sage for prayer and lit candles to celebrate her life and honor her legacy.

People had the opportunity to step forward and share a few words about Savanna and her story.

One man said she is a hero for sacrificing her life for her child.

The organizers of the event say they wanted voices who have been affected by this tragedy to be heard.

“I noticed that everywhere was doing this but here,” said organizer Taylor Falcon. “I believe that she deserves this to be everywhere.”

Organizer Jennifer Russell agreed.

“As a human being and as a mother and we’re both Native American women, its affected everybody and I’m so thankful for everyone that is showing up and showing their support for her,” Russell said. “Just to light the sky, like she said and help send her off.”

People in the area said they are going to continue to wear red in her honor and pray to continue her legacy.

Today’s organizers are sending the message that communities everywhere need to sick together during this hard time.