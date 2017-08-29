Man Caught by Grand Forks Police May Have Information on Iowa Homicide

1/2 Christopher Lenhart, 26, is a homicide victim in Des Moines. Police say he was intentionally set on fire.

2/2 Randy Miles Jr., 41, was taken into custody by law enforcement in Grand Forks Monday.

GRAND FORKS — We have more information on that man taken into custody in Grand Forks last night who is a material witness in a homicide in Iowa.

Randy Miles, Jr., 41, was spotted by an off duty federal agent in the 3000 block of North Washington Street.

He ignored the officer but when two K9 units arrived he complied and was taken into custody.

Police in Des Moines believe Miles has “critical information” about the death of 26-year-old Christopher Lenhart.

He died on Sunday and police determined Lenhart was intentionally set on fire.

No criminal charges have been filed.