Moorhead Kids Hit the Basketball Court with the Timberwolves

People in the community had the chance to vote for Woodlawn, Lamb or Northeast Park to receive the basketball court

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Kids from the community got a chance to head out on the basketball court with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Center Cole Aldrich and others with the Timberwolves unveiled a new court at Woodlawn Park as part of their “New Era, New Courts” program.

In a partnership with U.S. Bank, the team selected three basketball courts to refurbish including Moorhead, the Twin Cities and Rochester.

The old court was removed and the new one was put up in just three weeks.

“It gives them a chance to stay connected to the community,” said John Thomas, who is the VP of community engagement for the team. “That’s one of the things that as a former basketball player and as someone who grew up on basketball courts, what it taught me is life’s adversity. Just by being here and being out in your community, it teaches you a lot of wonderful life lessons.”

People in the community had the chance to vote for Woodlawn, Lamb or Northeast Park to receive the basketball court.