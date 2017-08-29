Red Cross Searching for More Volunteers to Help in Houston

NATIONAL — The American Red Cross has sent 21 locals so far to help with Hurricane Harvey relief, but they’re still looking for more help.

They are helping with sheltering and feeding programs in Houston.

All of the Dakota’s Region trucks have been deployed and they are continuing to send people down.

Volunteers usually spend two weeks in the area.

Relief for Harvey is expected to last several weeks, maybe even months.

The Red Cross anticipates they’ll need 5,000 to 10,000 volunteers.

“As you think about people who will be helping with this, they’re going to get tired,” said Lynn Speral, who is the CEO of American Red Cross Dakotas Region. “We need to always have fresh people to send down because we need to always give our best to those who are severely impacted by this horrible storm. ”

The Dakotas Region American Red Cross will be holding volunteer training on Wednesday at 1:30 and 6:30 in north Fargo.