RedHawks Fall to Lincoln, Tied with K.C. for Wild Card

Lincoln smacks ball around the park in win over RedHawks.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks could not get the bats going against Lincoln on Tuesday night in the 7-1 loss.

Tyler Stirewalt took the loss for the RedHawks. He gave up five runs in five innings of work. Chris Grayson was 1-4 with a triple to help lead the offense.

Juan Martinez and Randolph Oduber both homered for the Saltdogs. With the loss the RedHawks fall into a tie for the wild card with Kansas City.

The RedHawks battle Lincoln again Wednesday with first pitch at 7:02 p.m.