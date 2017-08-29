Tanguay, DeLuca Excited about Returning to Game Action

DL Nate Tanguay, LB Nick DeLuca Return this season following season ending injuries in 2016.

FARGO, N.D. — It’s already an abnormally long off season for NDSU football, since the herd’s 2016 campaign ended after the FCS semifinal loss.

For defensive standouts Nate Tanguay and Nick DeLuca, they will be returning to game action after missing significant time with injuries.

“I’m really excited to say the least. I’ve been looking forward to this for nine months now,” Tanguay said. “My favorite part of the game honestly every time is just walking out of the tunnel, because you get goosebumps every single time, and that’s something that will never change. I’m really excited for that.”

Now, they’re just excited to finally be taking the field healthy again.

“You take things into a different light,” DeLuca said. “You appreciate things more because with this game anything can happen. It could be one play and you’re out. So, just taking that into a different perspective has been big.”