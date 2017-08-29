West Fargo Public Schools Celebrate the First Day of School

Freedom Elementary School Welcomes Back Students for a New School Year

WEST FARGO, ND — Kids officially handed in their beach towels for school books this morning as West Fargo Public Schools welcomed everyone back.

Students and parents anxiously arrived at Freedom Elementary School Tuesday morning hoping to make this the best school year yet, each excited about something different.

“I’m really excited because I get to meet my new friends and I get to meet my old friends from last year,” said third grader Brooklyn Schroeder.

“Outside recess,” said first grader Raegan Killoran.

“We are ready to get on a regular schedule let me tell you,” said Freedom Elementary parent Karla Schroeder.

Many parents made sure to get out of their car to walk their kid into school and made sure to take a picture or 10.

While some kids arrived in a bus or car, others walked or rode their bike to school.

The West Fargo Police Department is warning drivers to be cautious of kids near the road as well as obeying bus stop arms, but one mother said she has never had problems with her daughter riding her bike to school.

“Everybody seems to be very responsible and looks out for kids so I feel very safe even if she were to go by herself,” said parent Betsy Boyer. “She pays attention and I feel like other drivers pay attention as well.”