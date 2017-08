App of the Week: Back-To-School Apps

Give your kids the edge in school with these education-based apps.

It’s back to school with most of the kids in the Red River Valley, and if you’re going to fork them over for two-thirds of the day, you’re going to want to make sure they’re getting the most out of all that time they spend at school.

Francie Black can help. Check out these apps that can help make your kids a little bit smarter in this week’s App of the Week.