Deadwood Casino Owned by Kevin Costner Shuts Down

Midnight Star in Deadwood permanently closed its doors Tuesday, leaving about 40 full and part-time employees looking for work

DEADWOOD, SD — A casino owned by actor and director Kevin Costner has shut down after operating for 26 years in South Dakota.

The closure comes four years after Costner put up 1,000 acres he owned near Deadwood on the market for $14 million.

A hotel management company has paid about $7.5 million for just over 100 acres of that property.

No planned sale of the Midnight Star has been announced.

The casino was decorated with Costner’s movie memorabilia.