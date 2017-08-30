Dilworth Police Officers Hauling Donated Supplies to Harvey Victims in Texas

Police Chief Ty Sharpe says bottled water, diapers, groceries, pet food and Walmart gift cards are among the items being accepted

DILWORTH, Minn. — Two people from the Dilworth Police Department plan to take a truck and trailer of supplies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

It’s parked at Walmart in Dilworth and it’s filling up fast.

Police Chief Ty Sharpe says bottled water, diapers, groceries, pet food and Walmart gift cards are among the items being accepted.

Non-perishable items can be dropped off until 7 tonight all day Thursday.

“That’s what we do. It’s not just about our community,” said Officer Elias Hoversten. “We’ve got to help out other communities too in times of need. I saw this one photo of these elderly women sitting in a nursing home, they hadn’t yet been rescued, and they’re sitting in waist deep water, one lady is actually still knitting. And it just kind of, you know, hits you.”

Two officers plan to begin the 24-hour drive to the Texas Gulf Coast Friday morning.