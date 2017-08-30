FMBallet Holds Auditions for 2017-2018 Company

FARGO, ND — The FMBallet is holding open company auditions for the 2017-2018 company.

It is a non-profit pre-professional and professional performance company that serves the Fargo Moorhead area and other surrounding cities.

The auditions are open to anyone interested that is at least 12 years of age but will range to people in their 30’s and 40’s.

In order to audition you must be trained in a combination of ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary and/or modern.

“Very exciting all of the dancers come in with a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm about the season,” said Artistic Director, Matt Gasper.

“I’m pretty excited to get back into the flow of things after summer,” said dancer Tegan Lancaster.

“I think that, just like Tegan said, being warm and ready for the audition is always good,” said dancer Mateo Leslie.

Six performances will be put on this year, including a new production of Aladdin.