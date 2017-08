Grand Forks Man Sentenced in April Police Pursuit

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Grand Forks man has been sentenced to serve three years in prison for leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle last spring.

Derek Fuglem, 30, was accused of leading authorities on a chase April 24 that reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

Court documents show Fuglem pleaded guilty Monday to theft, reckless endangerment and fleeing, and prosecutors dropped drug charges.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended, and given credit for about four months already spent behind bars.