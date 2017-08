Grygla Farmer Dies After Getting Trapped in Truck Chute

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — A Grygla man is dead after a farm accident in Beltrami County.

Authorities responded to the 43000 block of Moose River Road in Northwood Township after a call for help came into the Sheriff’s Office just after 10 a.m.

Authorities say 80-year-old Ralph Lee was cleaning the box of a farm truck when he somehow got stuck in the grain chute.

The farm truck was used for hauling small grain from the field.

An autopsy has ruled the death to be accidental.