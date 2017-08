Iowa Man Arrested in Grand Forks Charged with Setting Stepson on Fire

Randy Miles Jr., 41, was taken into custody by law enforcement in Grand Forks Monday.

GRAND FORKS, ND — An Iowa man detained in Grand Forks as a material witness in a homicide, has been charged with murder.

Randy Miles Jr. of Des Moines has been arrested on suspicion of killing his stepson.

He faces first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges.

Christopher Lenhart, 26, was set on fire Friday outside a house in Des Moines and later died at a hospital.

Miles was found walking in Grand Forks on Monday and detained.

An initial appearance will be held in Grand Forks Thursday.

An extradition hearing is set for October 2.