Jamestown Animal Shelter Taking in Animals from Louisiana

The shelter is expected to get up to four dogs in the next week.

JAMESTOWN, ND — Prairie Paws in Jamestown is getting animals from Louisiana shelters to make room for animals stranded by Harvey.

People with Central Dakota Humane Society are leaving tomorrow to pick up 15 to 20 animals.

They’ll drive to Missouri to pick up the dogs coming from Louisiana shelters.

They’ll also drop off donations to be distributed to shelters in need.

The animals they are getting are not ones stranded in Houston, rather they are clearing shelters in Texas and Louisiana to house stranded animals.