Moorhead Dairy Queen Preps to Welcome Matt Cullen and the Stanley Cup

Cullen and the Stanley Cup will be at the Moorhead Dairy Queen from 1:30-4:00 p.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three-time Stanley Cup Champion and Moorhead native, Matt Cullen is back in town and he’s bringing the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup with him.

You’ll have the chance to meet Cullen and get some one-on-one time with the hardware.

The Moorhead Dairy Queen has been serving the Fargo-Moorhead area sweet treats since its start in 1949, but tomorrow, thanks to Cullen, they’re preparing to serve one of the largest crowds they’ve ever had.

So what’s it going to take to put on an event like this?

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” said Troy DeLeon, Owner of the Moorhead Dairy Queen. “Not every day does the Stanley Cup come to a business. We have extra staff on and we are getting about probably double what we are normally going to have.”

DeLeon said Cullen is also a long-time customer, one he’s excited to serve again tomorrow.

“I think it’s just kind of neat that they gave us the chance to host it,” DeLeon said. “I think that’s the neatest thing and since he’s from Moorhead, he used to come as a young guy growing up at the school.”

For each Blizzard sold, a donation will be made to the Cullen Children’s foundation.

“It is a foundation that they have basically help kids throughout their young careers as far as getting, if they’re ill or handicapped in any way,” DeLeon said.

Moorhead Police said if you’re coming out to the event, there are a few things you should know about parking and safety.

“We would hope that the pedestrians are minding the traffic lights and crossing when they should be crossing,” said Lt. Tory Jacobson. “As far as parking across the road on 8th Street and Main Avenue, there’s going to be parking where it would be between 5th Street and 7th Street, as well at the Moorhead Center Mall parking lot.”

Jacobson also said drivers should expect slight traffic delays along Main Avenue in Moorhead.

Whether you show up for a Matt Cullen sighting, a chance to touch to the cup, or just a sweet treat, follow the rules so you don’t end up in the penalty box.