NDSU Football Taking Advantage of No Game in Week Zero

The Bison open the season Saturday against Mississippi Valley State

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time since 2012, North Dakota State has to wait until September to kick off its season.

The Bison haven’t lost a season opener since 1998, when many of the player’s on this year’s team weren’t even born.

After not playing in “week zero” last Saturday, senior defensive tackle Nate Tanguay says the extra time off will do his team some good.

“To be honest, the rest, not having to go and play that first game of the season really, really has helped,” Tanguay said. “Those last two years have been really hard with how much we’ve prepared and how fast everything has been moving, so it’s nice to actually get a break from that first game.”

Kickoff against the Delta Devils is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.