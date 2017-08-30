NDSU Students Learn How They Can Get More Involved at Their School

NDSU Hosts Their Bi-Annual Involvement Expo

FARGO, ND — NDSU students, young and old, roamed around to see what being a Bison has to offer.

The bi–annual involvement expo had booths from organizations such as Greek Life, Spike Ball; the Bison dance team, and Bison Abroad.

The goal of the fair was to allow students to walk around and see things happening on campus that peak their interest, hopefully getting them involved.

“It’s definitely a really good opportunity for freshmen to come and see what they can get involved in here on campus as well as upperclassmen who maybe haven’t taken the leap yet and want to get involved,” said Lauren McNaughton, who is the executive commissioner of the Congress of Student Organizations at NDSU.

Around 200 different organizations participated in the expo, drawing in around 500 students.