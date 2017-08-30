New Restaurant Attractions Pop Up in the Metro

Tru Blu Social Club in West Fargo is one of the many restaurants that have opened with a unique atmosphere and menu

FARGO, ND — Throughout the cities of Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead, establishments have come and gone but there has been a recent boom of new restaurants.

“We’ve only be open for two weeks,” said General Manager, Landa Heaton, of Tru Blue Social Club in West Fargo. “Our dinners are full every night. We’re building up that lunch crowd right now.”

“We are all about our customer,” Heaton said.

Tru Blu has some other exciting news in store.

“Right now, we are building a banquet facility in our basement,” Heaton said. “We’re going to plan on smaller weddings, grooms dinners, holiday parties; all of that will be down there as well.”

They aren’t the only ones new in the area.

Boston’s in West Fargo opened on Monday and has already received positive feedback.

One customer wrote on Facebook:

“Just awesome right from the door, to staff to fabulous food. Experience you wouldn’t want to miss.”

“They need for restaurants to care about them and to have good food and great service,” Heaton said.

Blaze Pizza is also coming soon right off of 13th Avenue South on 42nd Street in Fargo.

The new restaurant will serve “create your own pizza” that only takes minutes to cook or as they say, “fast fire’d.”

In the last year and a half, 13 establishments have closed at the West Acres Mall, but one of the newest projects coming here soon is Chick–fil–A.

Aside from the food, the mall is also filling some of its vacant spots.

West Acres is welcoming Zumiez to the mall in the fall.

The store will offer clothing, footwear and accessories for skate, snow and active life styles.

Sears recently closed at the mall and there are rumors that a major electronic retailer will be re–locating there.

Mall officials did not comment, but there are plenty of open spots for new stores and restaurants at the mall.

We will have an update when we hear the latest on when these restaurants set their grand openings.