North Dakota GOP Has Concerns About Sen. Heitkamp’s Leadership

They don't agree with her choices on healthcare, jobs, the security of American people and agriculture

FARGO, ND — North Dakota’s GOP wants people in the U.S. Senate who will work in accordance with President Trump’s agenda.

They held a press conference to voice concerns they have with legislation by Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat.

They don’t agree with her choices on healthcare, jobs, the security of American people and agriculture.

North Dakota Young Republicans and NDSU’s College Republicans were also in attendance to address why they want someone to enact Trump’s agenda.

“Young people throughout the nation and here in North Dakota want to see progress in Washington, D.C.,” said Dawson Schefter. “They’re tired of all the talk and no action so what did they do? Last November, they went out and they elected a Republican majority in both the United States House and the United States Senate, and they didn’t stop there. They elected a Republican president, Republican governors and Republican legislators all over.”

Heitkamp’s seat is up for election in 2018.

She hasn’t announced if she’ll seek re-election.

Republican Tom Campbell has already entered the race.