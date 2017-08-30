Pink It Forward Given Generous Donation by Power of 100

FARGO, ND — An organization made up of Breast cancer survivors is on the receiving end of a generous donation.

Pink It Forward received nearly $14,000 from the Power of 100 Women Who Care of the Red River Valley.

The mission of Pink It Forward is to provide hope and empowerment by enriching the lives of all those affected by breast cancer.

The group of over 100 women donated their money and cast a vote on which nonprofit should receive their donation.

“The goal really is the power in numbers and the power in masses where we get a group of women together to each give a hundred dollars every quarter,” said Sandra Buchholz, who is with the Power of 100 RRV. “Since starting in October 2015, we’ve raised over $140,000 for local nonprofits, so essentially, if you donate $100, you get a voting right to choose where you want your $100 to go.”

The group’s next meeting will be October 18th.