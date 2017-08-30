RedHawks Shut Out Saltdogs to Remain Tied for Wild Card Lead

Tyler Herron shut out Lincoln through 7.1 innings

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks avoided dropping their third game in a row and remain tied for the Wild Card lead after shutting out Lincoln on Wednesday.

The RedHawks were tied with Kansas City in the Wild Card standings entering play, and K.C. beat Sioux City 8-2.

Tyler Herron earned a no-decision, despite 7.1 innings of shutout pitching.

The Hawks didn’t score until the 8th when Yhoxian Medina hit an RBI single, followed up by a three-run double from Chris Grayson.

F-M’s final home game of the regular season is Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.