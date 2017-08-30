RedHawks Shut Out Saltdogs to Remain Tied for Wild Card Lead

Tyler Herron shut out Lincoln through 7.1 innings
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks avoided dropping their third game in a row and remain tied for the Wild Card lead after shutting out Lincoln on Wednesday.

The RedHawks were tied with Kansas City in the Wild Card standings entering play, and K.C. beat Sioux City 8-2.

Tyler Herron earned a no-decision, despite 7.1 innings of shutout pitching.

The Hawks didn’t score until the 8th when Yhoxian Medina hit an RBI single, followed up by a three-run double from Chris Grayson.

F-M’s final home game of the regular season is Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

Related Post

KVRR Sports Extra Coach of the Week: Doug Simunic
RedHawks Player Profile: Mitch Delfino
Valerio’s Walk-off Lifts RedHawks to Extra-I...
RedHawks Honor Military Service Members at Special...

You Might Like

Grygla Farmer Dies After Getting Trapped in Truck Chute

  BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. -- A Grygla man is dead after a farm accident in Beltrami County. Authorities responded to the 43000 block of Moose River Road in Northwood Township after a call for help came into the Sheriff's Office…