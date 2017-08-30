Sen. Klobuchar Visits with National Guard Members in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in Moorhead to inform National Guard and Reserve members about ways she plans to push legislation that will help their families.

Klobuchar said she wants to help them because they don’t get the same benefits as one another, despite being on the same mission.

She has enacted bills supporting the National Guard in combat zones and in education.

Klobuchar says people across the country are reminded just how vital the National Guard is because of Hurricane Harvey.

“You’re seeing requests for help from other Guard units across the country,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “I have no doubt that our guards up here will be participating in some way whether it’s equipment or whether it’s help. So that reminds you of the important role of the Guard and Reserve. ”

Klobuchar co-sponsored the “Forever GI Bill” which has been signed into law.

It allows Purple Heart recipients to receive education benefits no matter what length of time they served their country.