U of M Department Head Accused of Illegally Purchasing Guns

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A department head at the University of Minnesota has been accused of illegally purchasing guns.

Massoud Amin is under felony indictment for providing fabricated financial documents during his divorce.

The indictment bans him from buying guns.

But investigators say he purchased 14 handguns from seven different shops in a two-and-a-half week span this summer.

Amin is charged with seven misdemeanors for buying the weapons.

His attorney says Amin will prove his innocence in court.