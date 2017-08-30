Young NDSU Volleyball Team Ready to Experience First Home Matches

The Bison host the NDSU Classic beginning on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — Six of the 13 players on North Dakota State’s volleyball team are freshmen.

They have never experience playing a home game in the Bentson/Bunker Fieldhouse.

That all changes on Friday as the Bison open up play in the NDSU Classic.

“With the atmosphere that we create here, it’s something good, so that we need to use to our advantage and play with that,” interim coach Jennifer Lopez said. “But, it’s also something that we’ve got to create to. They’ve got to want to create that. We’ve been working on it during preseason and now into our first season. I’m excited to see what they bring and how they go about it.”

NDSU will play Northern Colorado on Friday before matches against San Francisco and Florida A&M on Saturday.