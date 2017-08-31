Volunteers in Wahpeton Pick a Truckload of Corn for Harvey Victims

It took the team of more than fifty volunteers less than two hours to fill the semi trailer

WAHPETON, ND — A team of volunteers is helping hurricane Harvey victims all the way from Wahpeton.

An annual haul of sweet corn which usually goes to local food banks is being sent to Texas.

A field of sweet corn outside Wahpeton’s Ford dealership is in its harvest.

These crops are planted and maintained by volunteers.

The yield typically goes to local food banks.

But this year, it’s going to Texas.

“The idea was, let’s send it South,” said Scott Muehler, a volunteer organizer.

Several local companies volunteered equipment, helping hands and a semi trailer to take the corn south.

“This area has been prone to flooding,” said Laurie Kessler of Fergus Falls. “We have felt that devastation. It’s nice to be able to do something for the people who are in a similar situation.”

“We don’t have any control over what’s happening in the south,” said Susan Anderson of Fargo. “But hopefully we can make an impact.”

“I have a lot of family in the Houston area,” said Wendy Garsa of Wahpeton. “A lot of people there are going through a hard time right now. We’re just here to help.”

“I feel sad, because they’re going through a really hard time,” said Alberto Aguirre who is originally from Texas. “I have relatives that live there too.”

“I’ve done it before as a kid and so on,” said Mike Goroski of Wahpeton. “There’s a lot of weeds out here and plenty of bugs too.”

You don’t even need to be an Ag expert to help them out.

Just make sure the corn you’re picking is brown on top and not too skinny.

“I’m really proud of our community to come together like this and help out,” said Shawn Longhenry of Wahpeton.

It was expected to take at least three hours.

But the team filled up the semi in an hour and a half… something which has them smiling ear to ear.

The group is still waiting for FDA approval but will drive the corn down as soon as they get it.