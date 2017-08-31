Actor Richard Anderson of “The Six Million Dollar Man” Dies at Age 91

He also was considered a fan favorite on TV shows such as "Bus Stop", "Perry Mason", "Dan August" and "The Fugitive."

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Richard Anderson, an actor well-known for the popular shows “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Bionic Woman” has died.

His family says his death was from natural causes.

Anderson started his Hollywood career in 1949 with a small role in “12 O’Clock High” and a comedic role in the TV series “Lights, Camera, Action!”

He was born in Long Branch, New Jersey and served two years in the Army.

Anderson married and divorced twice.

His first wife, Carol Lee Ladd, was the daughter of actor Alan Ladd.

His second wife, Katharine Thalberg, was the daughter of actress Norma Shearer and Irvin Thalberg.

He is survived by three daughters by Thalberg, Ashley, Brooke and Deva Anderson.

When it came to his friends, many said Anderson was always stylish and classy with knowledge that still did not falter, even in his age.

Anderson said he learned acting while being on the job.

“Acting is talent,” he said in an interview. “You can’t teach it. Even if you have the talent, you have to get the part.”

His family says Anderson’s memorial service will be private.

He was 91 years old.