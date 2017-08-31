Body Recovered in West Battle Lake Identified as Missing Grand Forks Man

WEST BATTLE LAKE, Minn. — The body of a Grand Forks man has been recovered in West Battle Lake, Minnesota.

Authorities were using sonar equipment on the lake Wednesday afternoon when they found the body of 39-year-old Peter Akinboro.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team recovered the body with the help of water patrol members.

An autopsy will be performed.

Akinboro was reported missing around 6 p.m. Saturday after taking a Jet Ski out on the lake.

Family members later discovered the watercraft and his life jacket but could not find him.