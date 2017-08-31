Cass County Chief Deputy Retires After Forty-One Years of Service

Rick Majerus was honored at the Cass County Sheriff's Office by all kinds of law enforcement groups

CASS COUNTY, ND — After 41 years serving Cass County, Chief Deputy Rick Majerus has retired his badge.

People from the State’s Attorney’s office, North Dakota Highway Patrol and many other law enforcement groups stopped by the Cass County Sherriff’s Office to congratulate their friend on a job well done.

Majerus received many plaques, plenty of criticism for being a UND fan and took a trip down memory lane during a slideshow.

Many people expressed how thankful they were to even know Majerus.

“You make a joke about your fitness. How many 62-year-old people do you know that still walk around in their full uniform and their gun belt and still take care of business?” said Sheriff Paul Laney. “You’re fit. You’re fine.”

Many people at the retirement ceremony made sure to also thank Majerus’ wife, Faye, for the way she supported her husband in his job over the years.