Concordia Students Kick Off New School Year

About 570 incoming freshman flooded Olin Hill to show their school spirit for their new home at Concordia

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Students and faculty at Concordia College are excited to kick off the school year.

Concordia’s traditional beanies have been taking over their campus for nearly 100 years and the annual toss is back this season.

About 570 incoming freshmen flooded Olin Hill to show their school spirit for their new home at Concordia.

Some of the students say it is a great feeling to be a part of the traditions that have existed for years and they are excited to share them with the new students.

“We’ve been working on planning orientation since early last fall so the beanie toss just marks the end of it which is a long four days of activities to get students ready for this year,” said orientation chair, Madi Wilts. “Introduce them to the school and other Cobbers.”

Aside from being excited about the new school year, many of the students say they are looking forward to the brand new science building being opened this year.