Concordia Students Kick Off New School Year

About 570 incoming freshman flooded Olin Hill to show their school spirit for their new home at Concordia
Jessie Cohen

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Students and faculty at Concordia College are excited to kick off the school year.

Concordia’s traditional beanies have been taking over their campus for nearly 100 years and the annual toss is back this season.

About 570 incoming freshmen flooded Olin Hill to show their school spirit for their new home at Concordia.

Some of the students say it is a great feeling to be a part of the traditions that have existed for years and they are excited to share them with the new students.

“We’ve been working on planning orientation since early last fall so the beanie toss just marks the end of it which is a long four days of activities to get students ready for this year,” said orientation chair, Madi Wilts. “Introduce them to the school and other Cobbers.”

Aside from being excited about the new school year, many of the students say they are looking forward to the brand new science building being opened this year.

Related Post

Man Makes Plea Deal in Moorhead Home Invasion
RDO Equipment Holds “Day of Play” Even...
Gophers Name Western Michigan’s Fleck New He...
MSUM’S Planetarium Holding Eclipse Event on ...

You Might Like

Fargo North High Freshmen Participate in Respect Retreat

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- At North High, they're making sure every freshman feels comfortable. More than 200 ninth graders participated in a Respect Retreat at the Hjemkomst Center. It taught them how to build stronger relationships…